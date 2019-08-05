United Way of Horry County names Blakely Roof as president, CEO

CONWAY, SC– United Way of Horry County has named Blakely Roof as the president and CEO.

Roof was most recently the director of administration at Habitat for Humanity of Horry County. Roof is a native of Knoxville, Tenn., and a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Marketing.

She moved to Myrtle Beach in 2006. In her role at Habitat she oversaw the Family Services Department, was responsible for marketing, fund development, events and other day to day operations of the office. Prior to joining Habitat in 2016, Roof was Assistant Director of Foundation & Marketing at Conway Medical Center for four years, working on community outreach initiatives, employee giving campaign, Kingston Golf Classic and various marketing projects.

“I feel very humbled and honored to be able to lead this organization into our 46th year and beyond,” Roof said. “United Way of Horry County is a powerful force for good and I am positive that with the help of United Way staff, our partner agencies, the community and board members, we can make an even greater impact.”

Roof got her start in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce where she worked for over five years as the Membership and Community Programs Manager and Chamber Liaison for gsSCENE for Young Professionals. Roof is a graduate of Leadership Grand Strand Class XXIX, Leadership Conway Class of 2013, Nonprofit Leadership Institute at Francis Marion and U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute of Organizational Management. Roof is a member of Chicora Rotary where she served as President from 20172018. Roof lives in Myrtle Beach with her husband Barry, son Reed and daughter Callie.