United Way of Horry County to offer free tax prep through VITA program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — United Way of Horry County is offering free tax preparations for people who make $58,000 or less a year, persons with disabilities, or limited English-speaking taxpayers.

Last year, VITA volunteers provided over 2,200 hours to assist nearly 800 taxpayers filing taxes and helped them receive $1,187,806 in returned income credit.

United Way uses a grant from Wells Fargo to train volunteers to receive IRS tax certification.

These volunteers help people determine if they are eligible for tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

Those who are eligible and would like assistance can schedule an appointment by contacting United Way of Horry County at 843.347.5195, ext 1. or by going online here.

The following are the available dates:

Myrtle Beach Chapin Memorial Library at 400 14th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, Every Wednesday from Feb 2. – April 6, 1 pm – 3:30 pm

Conway Library at 801 Main Street, Conway, Every Saturday from Jan. 29 – April 9, 10 am – 2 pm

Surfside Library at 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach, Every Monday from Jan. 31 – April 4, Friday, February 25 and Friday, March 18, 9:30 am – 2 pm

North Myrtle Beach Library at 910 1st Ave S, North Myrtle Beach, Every Friday from Feb. 25 – April 8, 12 pm – 5 pm

Due to COVID-19 safety regulations, walk-ins will not be accepted at any of the locations.