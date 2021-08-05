Universities in Myrtle Beach, Florence areas to receive nearly $70M in emergency funding

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Colleges and universities in the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas will be granted more than $65 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan, Congressman James Clyburn announced Thursday.

The funding comes as part of more than $520 million in federal funding for South Carolina schools and is directed to help higher education institutions cope with the severe financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.

Of the higher education institutions, schools in our area include Coastal Carolina University with $27,094,204; Coker University with $3,093,879; Florence-Darlington Technical College with $11,266,740; Francis Marion University with $10,693,390; and Horry-Georgetown Technical College with $17,669,051.

“I am pleased to see that a substantial amount of funding was allocated to our HBCUs, which will enable them to make life changing investments in their students,” Clyburn said. “Just last month, my alma mater, SC State University, announced they were using part of these funds to forgive $9.8 million in student debts for more than 2,500 students. It is my hope that other schools follow in their footsteps to provide much needed relief to students who have been crushed by this pandemic.”

You can view the full list of institutions and their award amount below:

Students who are in need of funding can contact their school for more information on how they can apply for the emergency grant.

To read more about emergency education funding under the American Rescue Plan, click here.