UofSC leasing hotel for quarantine, 22 students suspended for violating COVID-19 protocol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Friday announced that it has secured a month-long lease agreement with a local SpringHill Suites to provide an additional 132 rooms for student quarantine.

The UofSC COVID-19 dashboard reports that 72.9% of on-campus quarantine space is currently being used.

Access to the hotel will be closely monitored, and only UofSC students under quarantine will be housed there throughout the period.

Students will have access to “a dedicated healthcare coordinator, 24-hour access to mental health care, regularly delivered meals, online tutoring, and a peer-to-peer support program designed for those experiencing quarantine.”

UofSC President, Bob Caslen, explained the reasoning behind the decision:

“Although our total number of positive cases remains high, this week we actually saw signs of a reduced campus caseload and positivity rate. Following the holiday weekend, however, we anticipate an uptick in cases on campus in line with the anticipated national trend. Because of this, we have leased a local hotel to increase student quarantine capacity. “

The university also announced that three additional Greek houses have been placed under quarantine, bringing the total number to 12.

An additional seven students have been suspended “for violating public safety, either through hosting/organizing large parties or violating quarantine.”

A total of 22 students have been suspended so far for violating COVID-19 safety measures.

UofSC is working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Nephron Pharmaceuticals to ramp up saliva testing, which will resume next week.

As of September 3, the UofSC COVID-19 dashboard reports 1,461 active cases, 1,443 of which are students.

