UPDATE: Coroner IDs victims in Waccamaw Bingo shooting

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims in Friday night’s deadly shooting at Waccamaw Bingo.

Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr., 73, and Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46, were killed after an attempted robbery ended with gunfire, according to a press release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The two men were father and son and from Sumter. The pair owned the bingo hall.

The Horry County Police Department continues to work to find the suspect,

