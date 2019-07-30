UPDATE: Crews working to demolish collapsed Conway building

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews continue to work on demolishing the remnants of the Conway building that collapsed last week.

By Tuesday, most of the building was already dismantled, with trucks hauling away the remaining debris.

The collapse happened last Tuesday evening. The building, which stood at 209 Laurel Street, has laid vacant for years. A report from the city said that failed trusses were behind the collapse.

As work continues, engineers are still clearing an adjacent building for businesses to re-enter.

Conway City Councilman Tom Anderson, who is also a general contractor, says that work began on Sunday to flatten the site.

“It should be down by the end of the week,” Anderson said. “We’ll have a grass lot and try to get some green space up and maybe by the fall we’ll have an extra space to have some festivals.”

Beyond that, Anderson is still unclear as to what the future of the site will be and if he will rebuild.

Count on News13 for continued coverage of this story.