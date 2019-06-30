UPDATE: Deputies investigating Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One man is injured after a shooting Sunday morning.

The victim was shot while in their vehicle around 10 a.m. Sunday on Honda Way near Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where is he being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what led up to this incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, extension 373.

