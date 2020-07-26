Updates: NWS: Douglas still forecast to be hurricane as approaches, passes state

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

3:01 p.m. Bus services on Oahu will be suspended Sunday, starting at Noon.

2:59 p.m. Maui County announced its shelter plan, with seven shelters set to open. Five will open on Maui, one on Lanai, one on Molokai. However, residents are urged to shelter in place, when possible. Maui County also urges residents to conserve water to prevent sewer spills and to store drinking water in case water service is shut off due to Douglas. Residents should prepare by storing at least one gallon of water per person per day for 14 days. Also, store water for pets.

2:18 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard has set port condition ZULU for Hawaii County–gale force winds are predicted to arrive within 12 hours, ports closed to all inbound and outbound traffic. Maui will follow port condition ZULU at 8 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu at 2 a.m. Sunday, Kauai at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The @USCG set port condition ZULU for Hawaii County.



Maui to follow to port condition ZULU at 8:00 p.m.



Honolulu to set port condition ZULU at 2 a.m, Sunday.



Kauai to set port condition ZULU at 8 a.m., Sunday.



Read more: https://t.co/Ew9DddXrj0



Stay safe.#HurricaneDouglas pic.twitter.com/o6z947n5QJ — USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) July 25, 2020

2:07 p.m. City & County of Honolulu beach parks will be closed Sunday. However, Ocean Safety will patrol the ares with jet skis, ATVs, UTVs and trucks.

2:00 p.m. Costco Iwilei had no lines. However, the gas line was very long as Oahu residents prepare for Douglas.

A worker puts reinforcements on boarded storefront windows in the Waikiki neighborhood of Honolulu, Saturday, July 25, 2020, as Hurricane Douglas approaches. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Saturday because of Douglas, directing federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

1:42 p.m. NWS’s John Bravender said that Douglas is still forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches and passes the state.

1:27 p.m President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration early Saturday morning for Hawaii. FEMA says federal disaster assistance is available to help the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Douglas.

1:06 p.m. Shelter services on Oahu will begin 24 hour operations beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. We have a full list of shelters across the state here.

12:14 p.m. Maui residents, expect long lines at Costco as everyone prepares for the storm. Also, bus routes will suspend starting tomorrow.

The Maui Bus Fixed Route, Paratransit, Commuter and Human Services Transportation services will be suspended starting Sunday, July 26, due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Douglas.https://t.co/bAddwiZ8Ql — County of Maui (@CountyofMaui) July 25, 2020

12:00 p.m. Boat owners are preparing their boats for Douglas at Haleiwa Harbor on Oahu.

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to be prepared for extended outages.

Watch for downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away (about three car lengths) from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual. Hawaiian electric

Report downed power lines by calling these trouble lines:

o Oʻahu 1-855-304-1212

o Maui 871-7777

o Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461

o Hawaiʻi Island 969-6666

11:00 a.m. Oahu is now under a Hurricane Warning as Hurricane Douglas makes its way toward the Hawaiian islands. Douglas is about 325 miles east of Hilo and 520 miles east southeast of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

This Saturday, July 25, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 400 miles east of Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. HST (2:20 p.m. EDT). (NOAA via AP)

This GOES-17 taken at 3:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 23, 2020, shows Hurricane Douglas, right, churning in the Pacific Ocean heading towards Hawaii, left. The storm is currently a Category 3 hurricane but is expected to weaken before it arrives in the state this weekend. (NOAA via AP)

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Watch in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Warning in effect for Oahu. A hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Kauai County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

This 4:10 a.m. HST infrared satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 500 miles east of Hawaii. (NOAA via AP)

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Latest Stories on KHON2