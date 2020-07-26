Updates: NWS: Douglas still forecast to be hurricane as approaches, passes state

HONOLULU (KHON2) —
3:01 p.m. Bus services on Oahu will be suspended Sunday, starting at Noon.
2:59 p.m. Maui County announced its shelter plan, with seven shelters set to open. Five will open on Maui, one on Lanai, one on Molokai. However, residents are urged to shelter in place, when possible. Maui County also urges residents to conserve water to prevent sewer spills and to store drinking water in case water service is shut off due to Douglas. Residents should prepare by storing at least one gallon of water per person per day for 14 days. Also, store water for pets.
2:18 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard has set port condition ZULU for Hawaii County–gale force winds are predicted to arrive within 12 hours, ports closed to all inbound and outbound traffic. Maui will follow port condition ZULU at 8 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu at 2 a.m. Sunday, Kauai at 8 a.m. Sunday.
2:07 p.m. City & County of Honolulu beach parks will be closed Sunday. However, Ocean Safety will patrol the ares with jet skis, ATVs, UTVs and trucks.
2:00 p.m. Costco Iwilei had no lines. However, the gas line was very long as Oahu residents prepare for Douglas.
1:42 p.m. NWS’s John Bravender said that Douglas is still forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches and passes the state.
1:27 p.m President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration early Saturday morning for Hawaii. FEMA says federal disaster assistance is available to help the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Douglas.
1:06 p.m. Shelter services on Oahu will begin 24 hour operations beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. We have a full list of shelters across the state here.
12:14 p.m. Maui residents, expect long lines at Costco as everyone prepares for the storm. Also, bus routes will suspend starting tomorrow.
12:00 p.m. Boat owners are preparing their boats for Douglas at Haleiwa Harbor on Oahu.
Hawaiian Electric urges customers to be prepared for extended outages.
Report downed power lines by calling these trouble lines:
o Oʻahu 1-855-304-1212
o Maui 871-7777
o Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461
o Hawaiʻi Island 969-6666
11:00 a.m. Oahu is now under a Hurricane Warning as Hurricane Douglas makes its way toward the Hawaiian islands. Douglas is about 325 miles east of Hilo and 520 miles east southeast of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
Watches and Warnings
Hurricane Watch in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Hurricane Warning in effect for Oahu. A hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Kauai County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.
Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
