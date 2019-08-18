Upstate driver dies after evading deputy, crashing into embankment

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A person has died after evading an Anderson County deputy and crashing into an embankment Sunday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a tan SUV for speeding, failing to stop at a red light, and reckless driving on East Shockley Ferry Road.

When the deputy turned on the blue lights, the SUV failed to stop and accelerated away from law enforcement, deputies said.

The deputy attempted to overtake the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the SUV traveled off the right side of Lewis Street, struck an embankment and a tree, then overturned, SCHP Troopers said.

The driver was not seat belted and was ejected, troopers said. The driver was transported to the hospital where they died of injuries.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

