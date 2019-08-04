Upstate man says girlfriend tried to stab him before deadly shooting

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) – Authorities say a man called 911 to report he shot his girlfriend during an argument after she tried to stab him in their Spartanburg home.

Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said 38-year-old Charvix Wright is charged with murder in the Saturday afternoon shooting and the investigation into the killing continues.

A police report says after calling 911, Wright was waiting for police when they arrived and cooperated with them.

Littlejohn said in a statement that 23-year-old Quanisha Fernanders died at the scene of the shooting.

A police report says both Wright and Fernanders had previous domestic violence incidents, but didn’t include details.

Wright remains at the Spartanburg County jail. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

