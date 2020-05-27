Urgent need for blood donations as hospital demand increases

T-shirts and $5 Amazon.com gift cards are being offered to thank all those who come to give.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.

All those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. And thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.*

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

Blood drive safety precautions

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15:

Cheraw

5/29/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Free Worship, 915 Chesterfield Highway

Chesterfield

6/8/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3220 Hwy 102

6/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Hopewell Baptist Church, 15066 Hwy 9

_______________

Clarendon / Manning

6/13/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wyboo Plantation, 1 Recreation Drive

_______________

Darlington / Hartsville

5/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Raceway Chevrolet, 1510 S 5th St

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 104 East Home Avenue

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 203 East Carolina Avenue

_______________

Dillon

6/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fresh Beginnings Christian Center, 2220 SC-9

_______________

Florence

5/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Howe Springs Fire District, 2229 Howe Springs Road

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter Office, 1601 West Lucas Street #A

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., WBTW Ch.13, 2701 David McLeod Blvd

6/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter Office, 1601 West Lucas Street #A

_______________

Georgetown

5/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Georgetown VFW Post 6444, 711 Church Street

6/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Howard Gym & Auditorium, 1610 Hawkins St

Pawleys Island

6/4/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church- Pawleys Island, 65 Crooked Oak Drive

_______________

Horry / Conway

6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Langston Baptist Church, 763 Hwy 905

6/8/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church, 4070 Hwy 501 West

6/9/2020: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Horry County Solid Waste Authority, 1886 Highway 90

Little River

5/27/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Horry County Parks and Rec. North Strand, 120 Hwy 57. South

Murrells Inlet

5/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 Hwy 17 South

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass South

Myrtle Beach

5/27/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

5/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wellspring Church, 3432 Waccamaw Blvd

5/28/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

5/29/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

5/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

5/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/4/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/5/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Addy’s Harbor Dodge Ram Fiat, 4849 Hwy 501

6/6/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/7/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/9/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tanger Outlets 501, 4635 Factory Stores Blvd.

6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/11/2020: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Beach Church, 557 George Bishop Parkway

6/11/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

6/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Grande Dunes Marina, 8201 Marina Parkway

6/15/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

North Myrtle Beach

6/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Ave North, and Jordan Rd

_______________

Bishopville

6/9/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Carolina Cotton Museum, 121 West Cedar Lane

_______________

Marion

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Administration, 2523 East Hwy 76

Mullins

6/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Anderson Brothers Bank, 102 North Main Street, Po Box 310

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

* Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org