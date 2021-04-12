USC takes blame for Darla Moore’s anger after failing to acknowledge her mother’s death

FILE – This March 24, 2011 file photo shows Darla Moore speaking to students at the University of South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C. For the first time in it’s 80-year history, Augusta National Golf Club has female members. The home of the Masters, under increasing criticism the last decade because of its all-male membership, invited […]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina leaders say it’s their fault for not reaching out to Darla Moore after her 89-year-old mother died on April 1, leading the school’s biggest donor to write off the university.

Darla Moore has donated more than $75 million to the school, and its business school is named after her. University president Bob Caslen says he later sent Moore a handwritten note, and vows to try to rebuild the relationship between the school and its biggest donor.

The gap between Moore and the university has been widening since Nikki Haley removed Moore from the board of trustees in 2011.

In 2019, Moore tried to get trustees to restart a presidential search rather than hire Caslen.