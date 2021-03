HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – For those still looking for a place to snag a COVID vaccine, you may have to look no further. Some Walmarts in our area have appointments open.

The Walmart in Garden City has multiple vaccine appointments open for March 23, according to the Walmart website.

There are also appointments available in Dillon. You can check the Walmart website here to see if appointments are available near you.

Walmart began offering vaccines in South Carolina in January of this year.