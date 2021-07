DARLINGTON CO, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were shot when a van was hit by gunfire early Friday morning in Darlington County.

Darlington Count Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said the shooting happened on Oleander Drive at about 2:30 a.m.

Four people were injured while riding in a van. The gunfire came from a pickup, Sheriff Hudson said.

None of the victims has life-threatening injuries, the sheriff added.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.