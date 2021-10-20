Vanilla Ice to receive $42.5K for performance at UNC-Pembroke homecoming weekend

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: University of North Carolina-Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Vanilla Ice will be paid $42,500 to perform at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke for homecoming weekend, according to the university.

According to the contract between the performer and the university obtained by News13 by a Freedom of Information Act request, the University will also be responsible for a one night hotel stay, one meal in the campus dining hall and the school must provide the stage, lights and sound system.

In exchange, UNC-Pembroke will receive 15% on all merchandise sold, according to the contract.

Vanilla Ice, known for the song “Ice, Ice, Baby,” will perform at the Givens Performing Arts Center (GPAC) at 8 p.m. Friday as part of the university’s homecoming. The performance will last an hour, and tickets are $35-45 for adults and $15 for children.

“I’m sure that once upon a time, ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’ was playing loud and clear on the UNCP campus,” GPAC executive director James Bass said previously in a statement. “This concert is just one part of the festivities making up UNCP Homecoming this year, and it’s one way to make our alumni feel like they never left.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories