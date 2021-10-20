Vanilla Ice to receive $42.5K for performance at UNC-Pembroke homecoming weekend

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Vanilla Ice will be paid $42,500 to perform at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke for homecoming weekend, according to the university.

According to the contract between the performer and the university obtained by News13 by a Freedom of Information Act request, the University will also be responsible for a one night hotel stay, one meal in the campus dining hall and the school must provide the stage, lights and sound system.

In exchange, UNC-Pembroke will receive 15% on all merchandise sold, according to the contract.

Vanilla Ice, known for the song “Ice, Ice, Baby,” will perform at the Givens Performing Arts Center (GPAC) at 8 p.m. Friday as part of the university’s homecoming. The performance will last an hour, and tickets are $35-45 for adults and $15 for children.

“I’m sure that once upon a time, ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’ was playing loud and clear on the UNCP campus,” GPAC executive director James Bass said previously in a statement. “This concert is just one part of the festivities making up UNCP Homecoming this year, and it’s one way to make our alumni feel like they never left.”