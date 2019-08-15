Vanna White in Columbus, Ga., to make feature film ‘Electric Jesus’

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Local officials held a news conference to welcome a new feature film, “Electric Jesus,” to the fountain city.

The Film Director of “Electric Jesus,” Chris White, decided to film in Columbus after meeting a couple of producers from a networking event hosted at Sundance Film Festival.

“There’s no better place in the United States to be filming a movie than Georgia and there’s no better place than Georgia to be shooting a movie than Columbus,” White said.

Peter Bowden is the president and CEO of Columbus Film Commission. Bowden says currently the film commission is negotiating with nine films to be produced here in Columbus. He says the total budget for these nine films is over $44 million dollars.

He says by having this film being produced here in Columbus it not only brings revenue to the city but opportunities for local actors and actresses.

“The local spin, which is what this is really about, is that this is about people going to work and using Flat Rock Studio. These are the things that will impact our community and truly bring a new industry to Columbus. The local spend is over $13 million dollars for these nine projects that I just talked about,” Bowden said.

Wheel of Fortune game show co-host, Vanna White, is the executive producer of the film. Vanna was born in North Myrtle Beach.

She says this is her first time in Columbus, but she thinks more movies should be filmed here. “I live in Los Angeles which is a huge city and coming here is a breath of fresh air, it really is. I got off the plane and I felt relaxed, and I felt comfortable, and just felt happiness,” White said.

During White’s visit, she met with several officials, like Columbus mayor Skip Henderson who gave her a key to the city.







Bowden says the commission’s goal is to do 10 films over the next three years and he believes they are well on their way.