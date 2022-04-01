NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday. The North Myrtle Beach native was 96.

“It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning,” White said. “He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP.”

The “Wheel of Fortune” hostess graduated from North Myrtle Beach High School before going on to become one of tv’s most familiar faces. She’s been the show’s regular hostess since 1982, starring beside Pat Sajak.