‘Vehicle as weapon’: Person intentionally run over outside Coastal Grand Mall, lawsuit claims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of intentionally running over someone outside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, backing up, and running over them again has been sued by the alleged victim.

The person was hit while on vacation in Myrtle Beach in 2019. Police found them after getting a call about a “disturbance.”

Surveillance video confirmed Purvis Walker intentionally ran the person over, according to an arrest warrant, as they tried to run away. Walker was charged with attempted murder.

Purvis Marquis Walker was charged with attempted murder (Photo: MBPD)

The lawsuit alleges Walker used “his vehicle as weapon,” but it doesn’t explain a motive for the attack. The alleged victim is asking for an unspecified amount in damages.

