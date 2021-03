FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene after a vehicle caught on fire on I-95 in Florence.

Major vehicle fire going southbound on i95 just past exit 160 In Florence @EdPiotrowski @jamiearnoldWMBF pic.twitter.com/GEc6X1JnQN — Pee Dee Weather (@PeeDee_WxSC) March 1, 2021

Around 8:16 a.m. troopers were sent to the area of I-95 and mile marker 157 Southbound, according to the highway patrol website.

Details are limited at this time.