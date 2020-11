MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a crash on the 900 block of Highway 15 after a vehicle crashed into a building.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department, a vehicle crashed into a building, and the driver ran away before officers were able to get there.

No injuries have been reported from the crash, but damage has been reported to the building.

No word right now on the make and model of the car or any suspects.