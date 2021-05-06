Vehicle fire near Market Common closes portion of Highway 17 bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of the Highway 17 bypass in Myrtle Beach will be closed down for a while Thursday morning after a vehicle caught on fire around 7:30 a.m., according to Myrtle Beach Fire PIO Jonathan Evans.

The vehicle caught on fire in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Highway 17 bypass near South Strand Medical Center, according to Evans.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of their vehicle safely, according to Evans, and no injuries have been reported at this time. The Northbound lanes will be shut down while crews work.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Count on News13 for updates.