Vehicle flips at Garden City Connector and Highway 17 Bypass, helicopter requested

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Several emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Monday evening, at the Garden City Connector and Highway 17 Bypass.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports at least one injury from the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Troopers also reported that all lanes were blocked.
The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.
Around 8:30 p.m., a helicopter was requested to the scene, for medical transport. We are working to learn more about the extent of injuries to those involved in this crash.
Around 9 p.m., crews were still on the scene of the crash. Midway Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue were also on scene.
The department asks drivers to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.