Vehicle flips at Garden City Connector and Highway 17 Bypass, helicopter requested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Several emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Monday evening, at the Garden City Connector and Highway 17 Bypass.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports at least one injury from the crash that happened around 7 p.m. Troopers also reported that all lanes were blocked.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.

Photo courtesy: Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department
Photo courtesy: Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department

Around 8:30 p.m., a helicopter was requested to the scene, for medical transport. We are working to learn more about the extent of injuries to those involved in this crash.

Around 9 p.m., crews were still on the scene of the crash. Midway Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue were also on scene.

Photo courtesy: Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department

The department asks drivers to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: