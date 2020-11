LONGS, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle was caught in floodwaters Monday morning in Longs.

Around 8:59 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle in floodwaters call near Highway 31 and Hidden River Road, according to HCFR. One person signed a medical waiver.

SCHP is on scene and investigating. Towing crews will be working to remove the vehicle from the water, according to HCFR.