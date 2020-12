All lanes of Oak Street at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue are blocked after vehicle overturns. (photo courtesy of MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to clear the roadway after a vehicle overturned on Mr. Joe White Avenue Friday morning.

All lanes of Oak Street at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue are blocked after a crash involving an overturned vehicle, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

People are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes while crews investigate the crash and clear the roadway, MBPD said.

