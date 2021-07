DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle was found submerged in water in Darlington County Monday morning, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle, which was stolen according to deputies, was found in the area of Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington County.

No one was found in the vehicle, and an investigation is ongoing into how the vehicle ended up in the body of water. Count on News13 for updates.