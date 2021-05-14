Vendors, organizers prepare for 39th Blue Crab Festival in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the largest festivals in the Southeast, the Blue Crab Festival is happening this weekend.

It’s taking place May 15th and 16th from 9am to 5pm both days.

Festival Director Hubert Bullard anticipates 25 to 35 thousand people make their way to the Little River Waterfront.

“Were excited because it’s one of the first events of the year that has happened since the beginning of covid since March of 2020,” said Bullard.

Bullard said close to 300 vendors will be there.

“There’s just a lot of good energy, the people are having a good time. There’s great food, great entertainment, a good variety of vendors and stuff so it’s just a fun thing to do,” said Jeanne Storeim, a clothing vendor.

Storeim said she was a bit worried with the gas shortage coming from Florida but is glad she made it. “We come a long way to do this, it’s a great place to come.”

Bullard said they had a few cancellations with vendors scared to chance it with getting here. “We think we’ll probably be somewhat impacted by the gas shortage, they’re might not be as many people going on vacation this weekend or coming to their weekend homes so we don’t know that but we think we’ll still have a great crowd.”

Masks aren’t required but vendors are spaced and hand sanitizer stations are set up.

For more information on tickets, parking, and more visit the Blue Crab Festival website here.