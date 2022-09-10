FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are on scene of a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night.

Florence police report “very serious injuries,” but there’s no word of how many injuries at this hour.

Police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets.

Police said the investigation was ongoing as of 9:42 p.m.

