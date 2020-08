Sgt. Lloyd Greer cutting his cake at his going away party (Courtesy: Hartsville Police Dept.)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A longtime law enforcement officer with the Hartsville Police Department is retiring after 25 years in law enforcement.

A post from the department says Sgt. Lloyd Greer has been a patrol officer and supervisor, a detective and an investigator for the Department of Corrections.

On Thursday afternoon, a going away party was held for Sgt. Greer.

Happy retirement to Sgt. Greer!