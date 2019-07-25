Veteran wins $10,000 from NC Lottery ticket

A retired U.S. military veteran from Edgecombe County has won $10,000 from a winning North Carolina Lottery ticket he bought in Nashville.

According to the NC Education Lottery Commission, Robin Pittman, of Battleboro, said he couldn’t believe his good fortune after he won a $10,000 lottery prize.

The NCELC said Pittman recently bought a $5 “Blazing 7’s” scratch-off NC Lottery ticket at Taylor’s Store & Grill on Taylor’s Store Road in Nashville, located in Nash County.

Pittman was excited when the ticket revealed he had won a $10,000 prize. “I started jumping up and down,” Pittman said.

He claimed the prize on Wednesday at the lottery claim center in Greenville, according to NCELC officials.

In December, Pittman won $10,000 on the “Merry & Bright” scratch-off game, lottery officials said.