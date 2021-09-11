Veterans, community members line Conway bridge with flags to honor lives lost on 9/11

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dozens of veterans and community members lined the historic Conway bridge Saturday morning with American flags.

Conway Fire and Police were alongside them to honor the lives lost on 9/11. Rick Morge, a Navy veteran, organized today’s effort — and has been for years.

“It’s just an honor, is what it is, to honor all these people – the police – honor them. The fire department. EMS. All the people who served in our military that’ve served in our military now – it’s to honor them.”

Flags also fly along the bridge on Memorial Day, July Fourth and Veterans Day

