Veterans non-profit, US Coast Guard, SCDNR remove several abandoned boats from the Intracoastal Waterway

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – There are about 20 abandoned boats in Horry County waterways, but the US Coast Guard, SCDNR and a Lowcountry founded veterans non-profit are working to change that.

Wounded Nature Working Veterans organized an abandoned boat cleanup Wednesday where they worked with Coast Guard and DNR crews to clear five vessels from the Intracoastal Waterway.

“For years we’ve had a lot of abandoned boats in Horry County,” LCpl. Joel Chanaca a wildlife officer for SCDNR said.



Before any boat is removed, SCDNR sends a letter to the owner if they can recover its registration. If the owner doesn’t reply, the boat is tagged and the owner has 45 days to respond before its considered litter.

“Sometimes they come into hardships,” Chanaca said. “A lot of times storms have a play in the matter. They’ve got it anchored, they don’t secure it before a hurricane, it takes on water and it gets grounded, and they can’t afford to salvage it and get it lifted and towed.”



Whit Jones is the South Carolina Director for Wounded Nature Working Veterans organization. He says Wednesday’s cleanup was monumental because the organization removed its 100th vessel.

“The impact we have is taking the toxins out of the marsh,” Jones said. “So, the shrimp, the fish can flourish. We take these fiberglass hazards out of the waterways because they are a hazard to marine life and boaters navigation as well.”



To remove the boats, the City of North Myrtle Beach donated dumpsters and Back Water Towing donated a barge for the afternoon.

