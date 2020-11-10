Veterans walk 100 miles from Myrtle Beach to Charleston, raise money for local veteran organizations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – At 6 a.m. Tuesday, a group of veterans began a 100-mile walk from the Myrtle Beach Veterans Center to Patriots Point in Charleston.

Organizers say they have been training for months in preparation.

It’s a first-time experience for these veterans who came up with the idea about eight months ago.

The goal of the walk is to raise money for local veteran organizations like the Disabled Veterans Myrtle Beach Chapter, The American Legion in Murrells Inlet, and Veteran Excursions, which takes veterans with PTSD on a white-water rafting trip to Colorado.

They are also helping organizations like New Directions, which helps house local veterans.

“This is the first year we have done this,” Paul Yurkin, the walk organizer and Marine veteran, said. “It is to promote awareness for veterans and help get donations or whatever people feel led to give.”

Paul Yurkin and his wife, Amanda, came up with the plan as a way to honor veterans this Veterans Day.

As a veteran, Yurkin said he strives for peace every day. You can read one of his life mottos on his shirt, ‘take no take days off.’

“Veterans have fought for this country for peace, veterans do not take any days off, they get birthdays canceled, holidays canceled, there are no days off,” Yurkin said.

The group is giving themselves 35 hours to complete the 100-mile walk. A van will ride alongside them so everyone can take breaks as needed.

The group plans to arrive in Charleston on Wednesday, Veterans Day.

To donate to the Veterans Victory Walk, click here.

