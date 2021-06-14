Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Greenville Monday as part of her nationwide tour to help meet the White House’s goal of having 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

Greenville will be the first stop of Harris’ five-state campaign to get more people vaccinated.

“The Vice President will launch a nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts. WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON

White House officials said she will arrive in the Upstate at about 10 a.m.

Just after noon, she will speak at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, where Greenville NAACP will hold a vaccination clinic Monday evening. She will then tour a pop-up vaccination site at the YMCA of Greenville.

Greenville NAACP President Reverend J.M. Flemming said vaccines are a must, especially for the African American community.

“We have to do something about it. We have to do more than just talk about it, and that’s why we’re out here,” Rev. Flemming said.

Registration to meet Harris is closed, according to the Greenville NAACP, but you can still receive the vaccine at the clinic, located at 40 John McCarroll Way in Greenville . It will be open from 5-7 p.m.

DHEC’s latest numbers show 38 percent of adults are fully-vaccinated in South Carolina. According to the CDC, the national average for fully vaccinated adults is 43 percent. Right now, the state is ranked 42nd in the nation for the number of fully-vaccinated adults.