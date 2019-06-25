Victim identified by Coroner following alligator attack on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was attacked by an alligator on Kiawah Island.

Dottie Lindsay with the coroner’s office identified John Elias, 79, following the alligator attack on Kiawah Island.

Authorities say they are searching for an alligator after finding a man’s body with bite marks on Kiawah Island Saturday.

The Department of Natural Resources said they received a call from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 saying an alligator was laying on top of someone. Officials say the scene is at a pond on Kiawah Island Club Road.

According to DNR, the coroner’s office says it appears to be a white male in his 80s. Authorities say his body has been recovered.

DNR officials said no one witnessed what took place, and a cause of death has not yet been detected.

A DNR biologist is on scene assisting CCSO locate the alligator.