Victim identified in 3-vehicle collision that left one dead, 3 injured in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened in Florence on Friday.

The victim of the three-vehicle crash on US 378 has been identified as Roger Glenn Lee, 59, of Lake City, according to Coroner Keith VonLutcken.

The crash happened around 3:36 p.m. on 378 near SC 341 in Florence County, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said in previous reporting.

An Infinity G37 was traveling east on US 378 when it crossed the center median and was struck on the side by a 2012 Honda CRV and then a 1997 Dodge pickup, Tidwell said.

Both passengers in the Dodge pickup were taken to the hospital for their injuries, Tidwell said. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Infinity was also taken to the hospital, but it is unclear if they were wearing a seatbelt, Tidwell said.

There is no update on the condition of the injured individuals involved in the crash.

