Victim identified in North Carolina homicide; man charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have released the identity of the victim in a Sunday homicide in North Carolina.

Bryan Eugene Quick

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Glen Hi Road on Sunday at 12:42 a.m. on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

At the scene, officers found Keith Charles Myers, 40, of Winston-Salem, laying outside a home with a gunshot wound.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Bryan Eugene Quick, 54, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with murder.

Three additional victims — a 19-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 59-year-old man — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Quick was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Quick is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

