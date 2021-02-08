Victim identified in Timmonsville deadly shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The victim of a deadly shooting in Timmonsville on Saturday has been identified, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

According to Investigators, Aundray Sumter, 41, shot Demarcus Shantell Dixon, 39, at a home on the 1100 block of Cale Yarborough Highway following an argument.

Dixon’s body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Sumter was charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to officials.

He was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.