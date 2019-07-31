Victim in Florence motel shooting identified, deputies now investigate as homicide

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The victim in a shooting at a Florence motel has died and deputies are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, confirms the person injured in Tuesday night’s shooting at the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street has died and deputies are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Eligah Antwain Jackson. Jackson was 25-years-old, he was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His body will be autopsied at MUSC.

Kirby told News13 a fight broke out at another location nearby and ended at the motel. Jackson then reportedly got involved and was shot.

“We had an altercation at another place in another part of county where they reported shots fired, our deputies went to the scene, questioned some people and yes someone did shoot and we’re trying to determine who it was,” said Kirby.

This is a developing story.

