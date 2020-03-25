Video: About half of CCU’s 4,000 campus residents begin ‘express move out’

(Source: Video courtesy of Coastal Carolina University.)

CONWAY, SC – The express move out at Coastal Carolina University has begun.

About half of the more than 4,000 campus residents have made appointments to move out between now and Monday.

“Dozens of volunteers from other departments came together with house to make this work,” said Steve Harrison, Vice President of auxiliary services.

Each student signed up for a three hour appointment to get in, get their things and head home. The numbers are being kept low to avoid close contact.

All items are being sanitized after they are touched. Great care is being taken to allow students to move out while keeping everyone safe.

A call center is available with volunteers answering any questions about the move out.

“The goal here is to create a positive experience for students’ final moments on campus,” Harrison said.