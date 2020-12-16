VIDEO: ‘All cops aren’t bad’; Laurinburg officer’s sweet interaction with a child

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – An officer in Laurinburg is getting some recognition on Facebook after his sweet interaction with a young boy was caught on video.

In a post on Facebook, Officer Richard Snipes of the Laurinburg Police Department is caught showing a young boy his SUV with all of the lights flashing.

The video was posted by Eldrick McKoy who included the caption:

“All cops aren’t bad… whoever this cop is in Laurinburg NC deserves a medal.”

The video lasts about 30 second and shows Officer Snipes showing the little boy all of the cool gadgets his car has, even allowing the child to climb into the car to get a good look at the dashboard camera.

Officer Snipes poses with the young boy (Photo courtesy of Eldrick McKoy)

