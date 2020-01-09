Video: Brazen armed robbery suspect points gun, jumps counter in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators are seeking help to identify a suspect shown in a video waving a gun at a store clerk and grabbing cash.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery suspect entered the Susie Q’s convenience store on West Lucas Street at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint.

In-store video surveillance cameras captured the event as well as the image of the suspect. The suspect made away with the cash drawer and an undetermined amount of currency, police said.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident or the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-

Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.