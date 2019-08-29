VIDEO: Mom of bullied NC boy carried assault rifle at bus stop

STANLY CO, NC (CNN Newsource) – When a North Carolina mom heard her son was being bullied, she showed up to his bus stop with an assault rifle.

But she says it was all a big misunderstanding. “I would not hurt nobody else’s child because I wouldn’t want it done to my child,” said the Stanly County mom who was caught on camera holding an assault rifle. She didn’t want to show her face when a reporter talked to her, but she did want to tell everyone she meant no harm.

She says on the first day of school her 11-year-old son left North Stanly Middle School on the bus and texted her, saying another student was bullying him. She wanted to talk to the school bus driver about it, but before the bus arrived she says she saw dangerous animals coming out of the woods near her home.

“If they were here, they would have seen coyotes on my property,” the mom said. “And I was scaring the coyotes off. When I was coming back up to my house is when the bus pulled up.”

She says she still had the rifle in her hand when the bus driver called her over. She started talking to the driver about the bullying incident. “She said she’d take care of it, she’d talk to the principal,” the mom said.

But someone on the bus recorded her and some other parents were upset.

Stanly County deputies investigated. They say the woman didn’t assault anyone, point the gun, or make any threats.

“Obviously we’re gonna suggest no one take a firearm to a bus stop to pick up a child,” said Chris Huneycutt with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, “but as far as criminal behavior we can’t find a criminal violation.”

District officials said they investigated the bullying incident and appropriate action was taken.