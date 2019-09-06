Video: NC woman rescued from the top of her car

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman was rescued Friday morning after her vehicle ended up in a body of water as Hurricane Dorian passed by the region.

Viewer Linda Leonard says she witnessed the vehicle spin out on Route 17 south of Elizabeth City and go off the road around 9:45 a.m. The driver climbed onto the roof of the car and was later rescued by a deputy and another man, Leonard told 10 On Your Side.

News13’s sister station WAVY.com is working to get more details on the rescue. Stay with us for updates.