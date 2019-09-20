WATCH: New video from Moorer trial shows truck being washed, rags burned after Heather Elvis disappeared

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Newly released video from the Sidney Moorer trial shows him, his wife and her sister “extensively” cleaning the family’s truck.

The video was taken a few days after officers asked for permission to search the truck, according to police testimony at Moorer’s retrial. Moorer was found guilty on Wednesday for the kidnapping of Heather Elvis and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

During the trial, Horry County Police Lt. Peter Cestare showed the video seized from the Moorer’s house. The video shows Sidney, Tammy and her sister, Ashley, spending hours cleaning the family’s truck. The video also shows Sidney starting a fire pit and burning the rags used to wash and clean the truck.

“That black Ford F1-50 is parked in the driveway and is being cleaned extensively,” Cestare said. “The outside, particularly the front doors and the rear passenger doors; the interior crew compartment of that truck is being cleaned extensively, and when I say extensively, it goes on for several hours of them cleaning the car.

“What also is fairly unusual to me is the rags that they’re cleaning the car with are then burned in a burn pile in the yard,” Cestare added.

Another video Lt. Cestare showed had Sidney switching out the home’s surveillance video cameras a few days after police searched the home with the family’s consent.

Ashley Caison explained to the jury why she, Tammy and Sidney spent hours washing the Moorer’s truck after police first visited their home.

“It was really warm outside, and I bought Sidney a cleaning kit for Christmas, because I think it was around the 21st or 22nd probably, but I know it was a really warm day for December, and I wanted him to use this kit, so I had him open the gift early and we all washed our cars,” Caison said.

Caison told the jury they burned the rags used to wash the truck because they did not have a regular garbage collection service, so they typically burned their trash.