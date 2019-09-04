VIDEO: Reports from up-and-down the East Coast as Dorian approaches

Breaking News Alert
Dorian gains a little bit of strength as it heads towards the Carolinas
(AP) — Tropical storm conditions moves along portions of the northeastern coast of Florida as Dorian continues to make its slow trek toward the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center says the deadly storm was centered at 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of Daytona Beach, Florida. It has top sustained winds of 105 mph (168 kph) as a Category 2 hurricane. The storm is moving north northwest at 8 mph (12 kph), tracking offshore and nearly parallel to Florida’s Atlantic shoreline.

Watch the video above as Nexstar Nation reporters up-and-down- the East Coast provide the latest details on Hurricane Dorian from their area.

Some weakening is expected during the next couple of days but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane.

The Miami-based weather center says a turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning.

The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night.

The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

