Video: See what it looks like when the largest container ship ever on East Coast docks in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The largest container ship ever to serve the U.S. East Coast arrived in Savannah Friday morning.

The CMA CGM Brazil, equivalent to eight Statues of Liberty in length, began traveling up the Savannah River around 6:30 a.m. and arrived downtown around 9 a.m.

Onlookers lined River Street to take in the view and snap a few wide-angled photos.

In addition to welcoming the record-setting Brazil — with a capacity of more than 15,000, 20-foot-long container units — the Georgia Ports Authority announced it set an all-time container record last month.

“Frankly, we weren’t expecting to experience record volumes during this pandemic, but thanks to our employees, the ILA and all of our partners who pulled together and our customers who believe in us, this announcement is possible today,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch.

The French-owned CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt set the record back in 2017 as the East Coast’s largest ship, carrying up to 14,400 cargo containers that are 20-feet long apiece.

Wondering where the Brazil is now? Track it live online here.

The ship entered the port of New York and New Jersey earlier this week.

The Brazil will continue its East Coast journey to the Port of Charleston after it visits the Hostess City.

In August, GPA says Savannah moved more containers over its docks, more cargo through its rail yards and more trade in and out of its inland terminals than at any other point in its 75-year history.

CMA CGM Brazil, the largest ship to ever call the U.S. East Coast with a capacity of 15,072 twenty-foot equivalent container units sails, upriver to the Georgia Ports Authority’s Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, Friday, Sept., 18, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. (GPA Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

“This is an exciting day for our port and our community,” Rep. Buddy Carter stated. “After years of hard work, this is a foreshadowing of what is to come as we continue to expand vessel capacity at the port.”

