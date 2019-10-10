Video shows armed robbery at McColl smoke shop

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help to identify an armed person who robbed a smoke shop in McColl.

Video released by the McColl Police Department shows a person dressed in black enter the Smoke Shop on Tatum Avenue and demand cash from the clerk. The person had a handgun, police said.

The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The person escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking the public to look at the video from the store’s surveillance camera to see if they might recognize the person

If you have any information that might be helpful, please call the McColl Police Department at 843-523-5223 or Marlboro County 911. You will be able to remain anonymous while contacting either agency.