VIDEO: Student gets tongue stuck to pole as subfreezing cold hits Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The massive winter storm impacting much of the nation is creating many memories for people in the South who rarely see snow and ice.

But for one college freshman, one memory may be a little painful.

Video shows a student at Baylor University after she got her tongue stuck on a frozen pole, just like in the classic scene from “A Christmas Story” or in “Dumb and Dumber.”

She eventually got her tongue off the pole. It was a little bruised and battered.

News Nation’s Markie Martin checked in with the student, and she is fine.