Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 with 110 mph winds, tornado watch issued
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk and Associated Press

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A tornado that caused major damage was reported in Emerald Isle on Thursday morning as Hurricane Dorian was off the coast.

According to the National Weather Service, a waterspout was spotted off the Bogue Inlet Pier around 9 a.m.

The weather service tweeted an image of the waterspout. The waterspout then moved onto Emerald Isle, according to officials.

Emerald Isle Town Manager Matthew Zapp reported there is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives.

“Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage,” Zapp wrote on Instagram.

CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki reported that the tornado destroyed his aunt’s retirement home on Emerald Isle.

More than a dozen campers were knocked on their side, their metal skin mangled and twisted. Some were flipped upside-down, with their tires now aimed toward the sky.

A blue beach chair was left dangling, suspended in the wires that held up a power line. Other power lines were downed across a parking lot, where trash was strewn everywhere.

Islander Drive and Reed Drive are closed because of damage on the streets.

No injuries were immediately reported.

  • A tornado tore through Emerald Isle on Thursday morning before Hurricane Dorian’s arrival (Photo: Town of Emerald Isle)
  • Photo by Matt Zapp, town manager of Emerald Isle
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

