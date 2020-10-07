Vigil held for 3-year-old, mother killed in Conway shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A vigil was held Tuesday night to remember a 3-year-old and her mother, killed in a shooting last month in Conway.

Bailey Simmon and her mother, 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham, died from injuries sustained in the shooting in the 1600 block of Suggs Street on September 28.

Tuesday’s vigil was held on the same street as the shooting. A few dozen people attended. There were balloons, candles and photos of the victims on display at the event.

There has been very little information released about the shooting, though News13 is working to learn more.

The FBI and the Horry County Police Department are assisting in the investigation that’s being led by the Conway Police Department.

Graham died on the day of the shooting. Her young daughter, Bailey, died two days later.

Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simmon (Courtesy: City of Conway)

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, whether any arrests have been made or whether there is a suspect or suspects of interest in the case.

